Preparations over

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADHI: Preparation for the development conference to be held in Dhangadhi sub-metropolis scheduled for March 1 have been completed in Kailali.

The information was given at a press meet organised in Dhangadhi on Thursday. Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd of the sub-metropolis said the development conference would be a guideline for the development of Dhangadi.

“The conference will help in the development of the district,” he added. Odd said that a megaproject would be presented to transform the urban area in Dhangadhi during the conference. Deputy Mayor Sushila Mishra Bhatta said that opportunity would be given to present development projects.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

