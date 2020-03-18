Preparations to cope with coronavirus begin in Khotang, isolation ward set up

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Khotang, March 17

District Hospital and Khotang Health Office have started necessary preparations to prevent coronavirus spread in the district.

An isolation ward with three beds has been set up at the district hospital.

Dr Sailesh Shrestha at the district hospital said infected persons would be kept in isolation ward as precautionary and preventive measures to prevent coronavirus spread. He said necessary medicines had also been kept in the isolation rooms.

Khotang District Health Office Chief Punya Prasad Sigdel said preparations to set up help desks at every border point to prevent the coronvirus spread was under way. He said preparations to establish help desks was under way at Jayaram, Regmitar, Rasuwaghat, Bamshilaghat, Aaishelukharka and Lamidanda among other border areas of the district.

All 10 local levels in the district have been launching awareness campaign on coronavirus. District Coordination Committee Chief Babi Chamling said a team had been deployed to the department of disease control to buy necessary materials for the safety of health workers.

Social Development Ministry of Province 1 was also requested necessary help to battle against COVID-19.

The DCC had organised an interaction against coronavirus on March 12.

Chief District Officer Shaligram Sharma Poudel said no one had to be worried about the virus. He asked all and take safety measures to prevent it. He informed that everybody had to take safety measures.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

