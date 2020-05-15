Preparations underway to shift COVID-19 health facility in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Keeping the rising number of COVID-19 patients in Province 2 in mind, Birgunj Metropolitan City has initiated to make Gandak Hospital as Corona Special Hospital.

Mayor Vijaya Sarawagi, medical superintendent of Narayani Regional Hospital Dr Madan Upadhaya, among others, on Thursday, carried out inspection of the hospital after getting permission from the Ministry of Health and Population to operate COVID-19 hospital there.

“As per the agreement, we have initiated to make Gandak Hospital as Corona Special Hospital after witnessing gradual spike in COVID-19 patients in the province,” Mayor Sarawagi shared.

According to the Gandak Hospital operator Rabahar Ansari, the metropolis will take responsibility of the patients admitted at the hospital, after the agreement.

Former lawmaker Bichari Yadav said, “The Federal Affairs and General Administration Ministry has assured that funds will be provided to the metropolis from the PM Relief Fund for the operation of the hospital.”

At least 500-bed isolation ward will be set up in the hospital to treat persons infected with the contagion in the area, Yadav added.

At present, patients are admitted in Narayani Regional Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19. In lack of sufficient beds there, others have been isolated at Siddhartha School in the area.

