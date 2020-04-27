President Bhandari, Chinese President Xi hold telephone conversation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari held a telephone conversation with her Chinese Counterpart President Xi Jinping today.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Presidents shared views on the ongoing global fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 and its impacts felt across the world.

Vies were also exchanged on the measures taken by their respective governments in the fight against COVID-19, the statement read.

President Bhandari appreciated the strong initiatives pursued by the Government of China in containing and controlling the COVID-19 in China and in extending support to the countries around the world in their fight against the pandemic.

President Xi, in response, appreciated swift and resolute actions taken by the Government of Nepal in containing spread of the virus and assured China’s cooperation in this regard.

Read Full Text of the Statement Here

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook