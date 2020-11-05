President Bhandari confers the honorary rank of General of Nepali Army on Indian Army Chief

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Visiting Chief of Indian Army, General MM Naravane has been conferred the honorary title of General of Nepali Army, today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari conferred the Honorary General of the Nepali Army title to General Navarane amid a ceremony at Shital Niwas.

The title has been bestowed keeping with the tradition of the Armies of the two countries of conferring the rank of Honorary General on each other’s Chief of the Army Staffs after their appointment.

President Bhandari will hold talks with the visiting General and discuss matters of mutual interest.

