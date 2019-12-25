President Bhandari extends greetings on Christmas

THT Online

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended her greetings on the occasion of Christmas to those celebrating the festival.

“On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my best wishes to all Nepali sisters and brothers celebrating the festival in the country and abroad for their good health, happiness, peace, prosperity and progress,” said the President in a statement issued by the Office of the President.

“Nepal is a multi-cultural country with social unity and it is our common responsibility to protect the festivals and cultures that are valuable to our identity. I believe our festivals play an important role in increasing the goodwill and coordination between various communities of our nation,” the President added.

She wishes that the festival inspires all to build a peaceful and prosperous Nepal by enhancing the feeling of love and unity among all Nepalis.

Christmas is being celebrated across the country today by many, especially the Christians.

