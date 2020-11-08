President Bhandari, PM Oli congratulate Biden, Harris for their US presidential election victory

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended congratulations to the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.
Taking to Twitter this morning, President Bhandari expressed her belief that during the term of the democratic leaders Biden and Harris, the relations between Nepal and the US would be further strengthened.
संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिकाको राष्ट्रपति निर्वाचित हुनुभएकोमा @JoeBiden तथा उपराष्ट्रपति निर्वाचित हुनुभएकोमा @KamalaHarris लाई हार्दिक बधाई ! उहाँहरूको कार्यकालमा नेपाल–अमेरिका बीचको द्विपक्षीय सम्बन्ध तथा जनस्तरको मित्रता अझ सुदृढ हुने विश्वास लिएको छु ।
— Bidya Devi Bhandari (@PresidentofNP) November 8, 2020
Similarly, Prime Minister KP Oli congratulated Biden and Harris on their impressive and historic victory in the election to the President and Vice-President of the US respectively.
PM Oli said, “I look forward to working closely with the new US leadership in furthering friendly ties between our two countries.”
Heartiest congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris on your impressive and historic election victory. I look forward to working closely with the new US leadership in further strengthening friendly ties between our two countries.
— K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) November 8, 2020
