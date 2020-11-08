President Bhandari, PM Oli congratulate Biden, Harris for their US presidential election victory

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended congratulations to the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

Taking to Twitter this morning, President Bhandari expressed her belief that during the term of the democratic leaders Biden and Harris, the relations between Nepal and the US would be further strengthened.

Similarly, Prime Minister KP Oli congratulated Biden and Harris on their impressive and historic victory in the election to the President and Vice-President of the US respectively.

PM Oli said, “I look forward to working closely with the new US leadership in furthering friendly ties between our two countries.”

Heartiest congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris on your impressive and historic election victory. I look forward to working closely with the new US leadership in further strengthening friendly ties between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) November 8, 2020

