KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has summoned sessions of the upper and lower houses of the Federal Parliament on May 8.

President Bhandari called the house meetings as per Article 93 (1) of the Constitution, on recommendation of the Council of Ministers, according to the office of the president.

The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday had recommended the President to call budget session from May 8.

