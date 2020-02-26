Prez Bhandari in Dhangadhi for four-day visit

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has reached Dhangadhi to inaugurate the World Nepali Literature Festival this afternoon as part of a four-day visit to Sudurpaschim Province.

President Bhandari is also scheduled to observe the Shivanagar Drinking Water Project at 2:00 pm today itself.

The President will participate in eight programmes being organised in the province from February 26 to 28, according to the Office of the President.

The head-of-the-state will visit Malikaarjun Temple, inspect Malikaarjun Higher Secondary School, both in Darchula district, and visit Tripurasundari Bhagawati Temple and inaugurate a technical institute in Baitadi on Thursday, informed Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers (OCMCM), Sudurpaschim Province.

Similarly, the President is scheduled to visit Ugratara Temple in Dadeldhura and participate in Shuklaphanta Festival in Kanchanpur, the OCMCM added.

The President will return to the capital city on Saturday.

