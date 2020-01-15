Prez Bhandari wishes for national unity on Maghe Sankranti, Maghi

THT Online

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has extended her wishes to those observing Maghe/Makar Sankranti and Maghi, today.

In a message released by the Office of the President, the President has stated that our unique cultural heritages have helped create a distinct identity of our nation. The message reads, “I am confident that our festivals will help maintain the common Nepali identity by fostering cultural and communal diversity.”

Maghe Sankranti is observed on the first day of the Nepali month of Magh. Various communities observe this festival with much fanfare as per their tradition.

The Tharu community observes this particular day as the beginning of a new season after harvesting crops.

On this day, people bathe, perform culture-specific rituals, and eat special delicacies such as sweets made of molasses and sesame seeds, sweet potatoes and yam, among other items.

