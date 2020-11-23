Prime minister anticipating split in NCP?

We will not be part of any government during the tenure of this Parliament: Chief Secretary of NC Secretariat Krishna Prasad Paudel
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s meeting with Nepali Congress President leader Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday has been interpreted by media outlets as the PM’s attempt to seek the main opposition party’s support to run a coalition government if the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) splits.
A war of words has escalated between the ruling party’s rival factions after NCP Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal presented a 19-page proposal in the party Secretariat meeting last week accusing the PM of failing to run the government and the party. The Oli faction has dismissed Dahal’s proposal as a document of baseless allegations.
Chief Secretary of NC Secretariat Krishna Prasad Paudel told THT that the PM met Deuba yesterday to discuss appointments in almost a dozen universities. Deuba is an office bearer in the Constitutional Council chaired by the prime minister.
Paudel said the talk of Oli discussing a possible alliance with the NC was just a rumour.
“Our party is neutral in the NCP’s intra-party feud and is committed to shouldering the responsibility of the main opposition as mandated by voters.
We will not be part of any government during the tenure of this Parliament,” he said.
NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma tweeted that the NC would remain in the opposition and would not be enticed by any sop. He added that NC lawmakers were not part of any power equation.
NC leader Arjun Narsingh KC tweeted, “There is a rumour that PM Oli has proposed to form a coalition government with the NC. For NC, joining a coalition government with the force that came to power by making false promises of providing stability, heralding prosperity and turning the country into a paradise and has been mired in corruption will be suicidal.”
A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69. Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took Read More...
GAZA: Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday. There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern c Read More...
BAJURA: Three sisters from Bajura district that had been left in the lurch after the death of their father have been provided with financial and material support. The girls’ mother abandoned them soon after her husband’s passing away. People from within and outside the country have com Read More...
ZURICH: A World Health Organization (WHO) special COVID-19 envoy predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021, if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections. "They missed building up the necessary infrastructu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,669 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 220,308. In the last 24 hours, 957 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 773 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktap Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sixteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,321. 1,669 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 220,308. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...
GAIGHAT: An explosive device went off at the help desk area of the Tapli Municipality office in Udayapur at 1.30 am on Sunday. The explosion damaged the administrative office, accountant's office and deputy chair's office. The equipment in the offices such as computer, printers, cabinets, sofas w Read More...
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to end an England-wide lockdown as scheduled on Dec. 2 and will announce a return to regional restrictions as statistics show that coronavirus infections have stabilized. Johnson’s office also confirmed plans to begin a nationwide COVID-19 vacc Read More...