Prime Minister discharged from TUTH

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had been under observation at the TUTH since March 4 following a kidney transplant, has been discharged this evening.

The Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) confirms the PM’s Vital and Lab Parameters to be in sound condition. Prime Minister Oli, however, needs to Follow up with the doctors regularly.

“The Prime Minister’s health is in a good condition now and therefore he will be discharged this evening on his full recovery,” Dr Prem Krishna Khadga, Executive Director at the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital had said earlier today.

Ministers in the government including Deputy Prime Minister, Ishwar Pokhrel and top leaders of the ruling party had also reached the hospital to extend their good wishes to the Prime Minister.

PM Oli underwent renal transplant surgery, his second, ten-days ago. The Prime Minister had made his first public statement since his operation today, addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, backing his call for SAARC solidarity to battle COVID-19.

