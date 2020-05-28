Prime Minister greets public on 12th Republic Day today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, in a message of best wishes today, paid respect to all leaders and martyrs who played a crucial role and showed the path of democracy for establishment of republicanism by abolishing monarchy in the country, on the occasion of 12th Republic Day.

The PM stated that in Nepali society, republic was the indigenous system which collapsed with the passage of time and undemocratic systems evolved with the start of feudalism in which rulers became instituted based on their birthright; they ruled on hereditary principle and their commands became the laws. He remarked, “We have connected to an important link of history by putting an end to feudalism that went on for thousands of years, and now, have developed the republic system.”

PM Oli recalled that on this day the people had become sovereign in the true sense. It is an important, unforgettable and a great day for celebration in the country’s political history. He asserted that the government’s efforts were centred on making the republic complete in every aspect. He highlighted, “The republic is a system of governance by the people for the people, keeping people in the centre.”

“The republic cannot take a meaningful form until people became capable of exercising the rights mentioned in the constitution and laws,” the PM stated in his message.

Stating that any form of unelected regime has been put to an end in Nepal at present and the country’s governance system is being operated as per the constitution made by the representatives elected by people, Prime Minister said the people’s rights, supreme interests and aspirations have been reflected in the constitution.

Further, the PM stated, “These achievements that we have made with the establishment of republic are prestigious and of long-term significance. However, we should not rest being immersed in these laurels alone.” He said that the republic was the highest form of achievement of the democratic movement. It can be sustainable only when we can develop a prosperous and more advanced system by linking this epochal political change with the all-round dimensions of social life.

“We have been taking forward the three dimensions — social justice, good governance and prosperity — in a balanced way to strengthen the democratic republic,” PM Oli said.

PM reiterated that the republic was not merely a government system but also a new civilisation, culture and social lifestyle. He said it was a system with prosperity based on social justice and equality. “Therefore, discrimination against anyone — women or marginalised communities — as well as disparity, unequal treatment, and practice of discrimination against any person based on race, caste, religion or any other grounds would not be accepted and tolerated in a republic,” PM Oli asserted in the message.

The Prime Minister also called upon the entire nation to be united and focus attention on ensuring happiness and prosperity of the people as well as on stability at a time when the country is facing unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

