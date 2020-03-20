Prime Minister KP Oli addresses nation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has begun addressing the nation. The briefing is ongoing at the Prime Minister’s Official residence in Baluwatar.

The PM’s is delivering this address in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic that has spread throughout the globe and to apprise the people of the safety measures the Government of Nepal has adopted to tackle this pandemic.

Three days after the government took some stern measures to control the possible outbreak of COVID-19 infection, the PM’s address at such a time had raised speculation of a special announcement.

PM Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa had mentioned that the Prime Minister will appear before the media at 6:00 pm.

This is the first time the Prime Minister is talking on matters concerning the epidemic that has had people panicking for quite a while now.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook