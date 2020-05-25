Prime Minister Oli extends greetings on Eid-al-Fitr

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to Nepali Muslim community within and outside the country on the occasion of the Eid-al-Fitr festival today.

The ninth month on the Islamic calendar is called ‘Ramadan’, during which, believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours. Eid-al-Fitr celebrations depend on the sighting of the moon.

The festival imparts the message of peace and fraternity. In the greeting message, the PM said Nepal is a beautiful country with multi-lingual, multi-ethnic, multi-religious, multi-cultural and geographical diversity, and expressed his belief that it ensures religious freedom and rights of Muslims.

He suggested that such festivals are underlying identities of unification and religious forbearance, and thus, such assets should be utilised in making the country prosperous.

The PM expressed commitment to carrying on with “Happy Nepali-Happy Nepal” campaign in his Eid message.

“May this Eid festival give inspiration to all the Muslims in Nepal to become united in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” the PM stated.

He urged the Muslim community to observe the Eid al-Fitr by maintaining social distancing and safety protocols.

