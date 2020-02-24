PM pledges easy access to roads, electricity, water

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, February 23

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today said the government was committed to providing easy access to facilities such as road, electricity and drinking water during his tenure.

Inaugurating Tamor Lift Drinking Water Project in Kumyak Rural Municipality, Panchthar, today, PM Oli said the government was committed to fulfilling people’s needs. He said the government would think about providing electricity and drinking water at more affordable prices. “The government’s work is to provide facilities and happiness to the people by ensuring development,” he said.

The newly-built drinking water project in the rural municipality was inaugurated on the occasion of the 69th birthday of the PM. Locals of Yasok, Syabrumbha and Ranigaun will benefit from the water project. As many as 3,043 households in the area will directly benefit from the project.

The process of constructing the project had started in 2012 with investment of Rs 530 million. The project is said to be the biggest drinking water project with water lifting system in the country.

Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Bina Magar, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Basanta Kumar Nembang, Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal, Province 1 Chief Minister Sher Dhan Rai and Finance Affairs and Planning Minister Indra Bahadur Aangbo attended the event.

