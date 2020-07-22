Prime Minister Oli pays tribute on 42nd Pushpa Lal Memorial Day

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has paid tribute to Pushpa Lal Shrestha, the first Nepali translator of ‘The Communist Manifesto’ co-authored by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Shrestha was also the founder of the Nepali Communist movement and leader of unified left-democratic people’s movement.

Issuing a press note on the occasion of 42nd Pushpa Lal Memorial Day today, the Prime Minister expressed his view that Shrestha was the first leader who contributed the true ideology to establish democracy in the country. He said, Shrestha led the communist party moving through social justice, equality and patriotism.

PM Oli further stated that Shrestha was incredible leader and could not be compared with his contemporary leaders as he not only embraced the ideology but also established an organisation to practise it. PM Oli claimed, “We have made the dream of leader Shrestha come true to a higher degree.” He said, the present government led by the communist party was moving forward embracing equality and prosperity.

Shrestha was the younger brother of Gangalal Shrestha, one of the four great martyrs of the democratic revolution in the country. He established the Nepal Communist Party on Baisakh 10, 2006 BS.

Leader Shrestha died in Govinda Ballav Pant Hospital in New Delhi, India, on Shrawan 7, 2035 BS. The Pushpalal Memorial Day is marked across the country on Shrawan 7, every year.

