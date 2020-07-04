Prime Minister Oli visits Prez Bhandari; motive of meet undisclosed

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair KP Sharma Oli paid a visit to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence in Sheetal Niwas amid the ongoing political strain in the country, on Saturday.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the President lasted for more than an hour. However, the motive behind the meeting has not been disclosed.

It has been learnt that later in the evening, ministers arrived at the Prime minister’s Baluwatar-based official residence, post PM’s meeting with President Bhandari. Meanwhile, suspicions loom around PM’s all-of-a-sudden call on the President.

Recently, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli brought himself widespread criticism within and outside his party on grounds of his poor handling of the still prevalent COVID-19 crisis, along with allegations of corruption, atop his contentious comment whereby he blamed the Delhi leadership of laying out a trap for his resignation.

Whether or not the political scenario of Nepal will witness a paradigm shift, it is uncertain as the Prime Minister’s position hangs in the balance.

