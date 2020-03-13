Prime Minister to be discharged this evening

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is under observation at the TUTH since March 4 following a kidney transplant, will be discharged today.

“The Prime Minister’s health is in a good condition now and therefore he will be discharged this evening on his full recovery,” Dr Prem Krishna Khadga, Executive Director at the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital said.

PM Oli underwent a renal transplant surgery, his second, ten-days ago. The Prime Minister made his first public statement since his operation today, addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, backing his call for SAARC solidarity to battle COVID-19.

