Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Princess Astrid of Belgium along with Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal inaugurated the newly founded Laxmi Narayan Tuberculosis Referral Centre in Shripur, Godavari Municipality-6 in Kailali, today.

Princess Astrid, who arrived in Nepal on Sunday, reached Dhangadhi on Monday morning for the inaugural ceremony.

She is the honorary chairperson of the Belgium-based NGO, Damien Foundation, which lent its support for the establishment of the referral centre.

