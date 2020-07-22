Prison building damaged, wall collapsed in Parbat

POKHARA: Seven female inmates housed in District Prison, Prabat have been transferred to other facilities after persistent rainfall damaged the main wall and a part of the prison building on Tuesday night.
According to Chief District Office Shambhu Prasad Regmi, five of the female inmates were transferred to Baglung District Prison while two were transferred to Myagdi District Prison.
Although the authorities had planned to send all seven prisoners to the same facility, they were sent to two separate facilities due to lack of adequate space in either of them, informed CDO Regmi.
Construction of a separate building to house female inmates has been ongoing for the past 10 years, however, it is yet to be completed due to negligence of the contractor and lack of concern on the part of government agencies.
The District Prison, with a capacity to house 15 inmates, is currently housing 80 inmates.
