Prisoner died during treatment in Gaur

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: A prisoner in Gaur prison has died during the treatment in Narayani Sub-regional Hospital, Birgunj on Sunday morning.

Nakul Raut Kurmi of Gaur Municipality-4 was admitted to the hospital due to problems in his liver, informed District Police Office of Gaur.

Nepal Police had arrested Kurmi on January 29, 2019 under the Arms and Ammunition act from the banks of Lal Bakaiya River in Ishanath Municipality-1 at around 4 pm along with an automatic pistol, a katuwa (homemade) pistol, and five rounds of bullets.

He was sent to the prison by Rautahat District Court while his case was under deliberation.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki, the body of the deceased will be handed over to his family after the necessary procedures have been conducted.

