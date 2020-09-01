Prisoner tests positive for Covid-19 in Panchthar

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Panchthar jail with a prisoner testing positive to the virus, today.

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested three days ago in a case of child marriage and was in a custody of the District Police Office, Panchthar, has contracted the disease.

Swab samples of the detainee was collected while in custody.

Four policemen too were found to be infected with the virus, said Siddharaj Neupane, Chief of the District Police Office, Panchthar.

Chief of the District Health Office Narad Mani Subedi said the infected prisoner has now been kept at Covid-19 treatment center in the Phidim based Education Resource Center.

So far, 13 people have contracted the disease in the district including four from the Nepal Police, one Armed Police Force personnel and 8 others.

