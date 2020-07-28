Private schools closed again

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Jhapa, July 27

Jhapa’s Kachankawal Rural Municipality has closed down some private schools.

With the lifting of the lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 transmission, some private schools had run classes.

Rural municipality Chair Ajjar Alam said the risk of COVID-19 had resurged in the rural municipality. “We asked the schools to shut down thinking the operation of schools would escalate the risk of COVID-19.”

A team deployed from the education department of the rural municipality had found some schools in wards 2 and 7 were running classes a few days ago. Issuing a notice today, the RM’s education department urged the authorities to shut down the schools.

Jhapa has recorded 346 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 304 have recovered from the disease and returned home. Of the 135 COVID-19 patients from Kachankawal RM, 134 have recovered and returned home.

