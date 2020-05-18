Probe report submitted to DA office

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 17

Kathmandu Police today submitted its preliminary investigation into the alleged abduction of Janata Samajwadi Party lawmaker Yadav by lawmakers of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Mahesh Basnet and Krishna Kumar Shrestha and former chief of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal.

Lawmaker Yadav who was brought to Kathmandu on April 22 by Basnet and Shrestha have accused them for kidnapping him. Metropolitan Police Range Teku, however, had been refusing to register the first information report against them.

Leaders of JSP, along with Yadav, had on April 28, gone to Kathmandu District Attorney Office to register the case. The government attorney, however, after much delay, registered the case on May 4 After which police was asked to investigate on the issue.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shyam Lal Gyawali head of Metropolitan Police Range said they had submitted the file to the district attorney’s office as asked.

“We completed the preliminary investigation and submitted it to- day to the government attorney. Our next step — whether to proceed with the case, detain anybody accused or quit the case — will now depend on the next order from the district attorney,” SSP Gyawali said.

