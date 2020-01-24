Programme organised to promote Siddha Cave

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Damauli, January 23

Siddha Cave Development Committee organised a programme to mark Visit Nepal Year 2020, in Bhimad of Tanahun yesterday.

On the occasion, Gandaki Province Minister of Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Bikas Lamsal called for support from all stakeholders to make the VN 2020 campaign a success.

Likewise, Bhimad Municipality Mayor Mekh Bahadur Thapa said the municipality has been making efforts to promotie tourism sites within the municipal territory.

The VN 2020 celebration in the district was marked from the cave with a view to bringing in huge number of tourists, according to committee Chair Dadhiraj Subedi.

Required physical infrastructure has been developed around the cave to attract tourists, he said.

“We have set the target to welcome around 10,000 tourists to the cave,” said Subedi, adding that efforts were under way for wider publicity of the cave.

Chairperson Subedi also said infrastructure such as rest places, picnic spots and parking space are being constructed to facilitate visitors.

A version of this article appears in print on January 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook