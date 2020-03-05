Programme put off

Himalayan News Service

KHOTANG: Citing the recent coronavirus scare, a programme scheduled in Khotang on the occasion of the 110th international women labourers’ day has been put off now.

The day, to be celebrated in 10 local bodies in the district has been deferred in line with the direction of the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens. The local bodies concerned, including Diktel-Rupakot-Majhuwagadi Municipality, Halesi-Tuwachung Municipality and Eselukharka Rural Municipality, informed about the cancelled programme by separately issuing a notice on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the district has witnessed shortage of face masks amidst the coronavirus scare. “It’s been very difficult to buy a mask now, as the locals are also using it and sending them to their near and dear ones living in a coronavirus-hit country,” said a local.

A version of this article appears in print on March 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

