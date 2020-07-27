Prohibitory order continues in Saptari as COVID cases surge

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

RAJBIRAJ, JULY 26

The prohibitory order that was imposed four days ago in Rajbiraj, Saptari, to stem the possible spread of coronavirus at the community level continued today as well.

The administration has sealed ward 6 of the municipality after more COVID infections were detected in the area. Nineteen persons have tested positive for coronaviurs in the ward till date.

Transportation service, people’s movement and gatherings, among others, were banned to curb the virus spread. Bazaar areas wore a deserted look due to the prohibitory order.

Similarly, a large number of security personnel were deployed on the road while the people stayed indoors.

Saptari District Administration Office Information Officer Ananda Thakur said that the indefinite prohibitory order would be reduced or extended as per the situation.

District Health Office Chief Duniya Lal Yadav said the ward was sealed with the help of the administration after a 73-year-old trader died due to the virus on July 16. He said that many people had come in contact with the him. His family members, relatives and neighbours had tested positive for the virus.

As many as 426 people were infected with the virus in Saptari till this evening.

Locals said the PCR test should be increased as the infection rate had unexpectedly increased in the district.

