Prohibitory order continues in Saptari as COVID cases surge

RAJBIRAJ, JULY 26
The prohibitory order that was imposed four days ago in Rajbiraj, Saptari, to stem the possible spread of coronavirus at the community level continued today as well.
The administration has sealed ward 6 of the municipality after more COVID infections were detected in the area. Nineteen persons have tested positive for coronaviurs in the ward till date.
Transportation service, people’s movement and gatherings, among others, were banned to curb the virus spread. Bazaar areas wore a deserted look due to the prohibitory order.
Similarly, a large number of security personnel were deployed on the road while the people stayed indoors.
Saptari District Administration Office Information Officer Ananda Thakur said that the indefinite prohibitory order would be reduced or extended as per the situation.
District Health Office Chief Duniya Lal Yadav said the ward was sealed with the help of the administration after a 73-year-old trader died due to the virus on July 16. He said that many people had come in contact with the him. His family members, relatives and neighbours had tested positive for the virus.
As many as 426 people were infected with the virus in Saptari till this evening.
Locals said the PCR test should be increased as the infection rate had unexpectedly increased in the district.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Australia records 10 deaths in past day, all in Victoria Victoria records 459 cases, up from 357 on Saturday Court rules against planned protest in Sydney next week MELBOURNE: Australia reached a grim milestone on Sunday, recording its highest ever daily tally of deaths from the novel Read More...
POKHARA: Out of two persons who went missing after being buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1on Saturday night, the body of one has been found near Nirayaghat of Banpa-1 Ramrekha, on Sunday morning. A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples from four police personnel deployed at Nepal Police Headquarters have been collected for Covid-19 test, today. It has been suspected that the police personnel have contracted coronavirus infection. Swab specimen of all four were sent to Teku-based National Laborator Read More...
TANAHUN: Recent flood in Marsyandi River, induced by continuous rainfall, has damaged a newly constructed motorable bridge. The bridge that connected Bandipur Rural Municipality-4, Tanahun and Palungtar Municipality of Gorkha district was recently completed and was awaiting inauguration. Chair Read More...
SEATTLE: Dozens were arrested and many police injured in clashes around Seattle’s biggest Black Lives Matter protest in weeks on Saturday, police said, with a renewed energy sparked by violent clashes between activists and federal agents in nearby Portland, Oregon. Police said officers used non Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a groundbreaking ceremony next month for a Hindu temple on a disputed site in northern India where a 16th-century mosque was torn down by Hindu hard-liners in 1992, according to the trust overseeing the temple construction. The ceremony i Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 342,457 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Monsoon is becoming active again, which is likely to cause another wave of heavy rains, from tomorrow. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, monsoon trough is coming closer to Nepal's southern plains from Monday night, further triggering the monsoon effect. Nepal wi Read More...