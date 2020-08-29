Prohibitory order extended by a week in Syangja, relaxations provided

POKHARA: The prohibitory order which had earlier been imposed in Syangja district to control the increasing spread of Covid-19, has been prolonged by a week until September 3.
According to the Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee took the decision to this effect.
As per the regulations, emergency vehicles except ambulance can operate from 6 am to 9 pm. Meahwhile, movement of local passenger and private vehicles will remain suspended for the duration.
In the same manner, stores selling edibles will be allowed to open within selective hours of the day– 6-9 in the morning and 4-7 in the evening.
Banks and construction materials sellers can provide their services, while adoption of precautionary measures has been suggested.
