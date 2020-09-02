LAMJUNG: The prohibitory order has been extended for another seven days from Wednesday, in Lamjung district.
The seven-day prohibitory order extended by the District Administration Office will come into effect from 6:00 pm, on Wednesday.
Prior to this, the DAO had imposed a five-day shutdown from August 29, according to Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Prasad Sharma.
The meeting called by the Risk Management Centre decides to extend the prohibitory order for a week to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection which has rapidly been surging in the district, the CDO said.
The shops selling food items, fruits and vegetables, meat and fishes, milk and other dairy products will be allowed to open for three hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 am every day, he said.
A total of 18 news cases of coronavirus infection have been detected on Wednesday in the district. As of today, the Lamjung has witnessed 233 cases of the infection while 113 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 Living 'boy god' Ganesh is seen sitting on his throne on Tuesday as Indrajatra is observed 'quietly' amid pandemic lockdwn. The festivities are low-key this year as the authorities have clamped a curfew-like shutdown in the three districts keeping in mind the sharp spike in Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 Four inmates of the Central Jail at Sundhara have died in the past two days. While one of the inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the virus at Kathmandu-based Mega Hospital yesterday, three more inmates, who were recently transferred to the jail, died Read More...
NEW YORK: Former champion Andy Murray produced an astonishing fightback to outlast Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 in his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles action in the US Open first round on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Briton, contesting a singles match at a major Read More...
NEW YORK: Serena Williams took her first step toward a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title on Tuesday by defeating Kristie Ahn 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the US Open. The 38-year-old showed signs of nervousness early on, double faulting twice to hand her opponent the first game before go Read More...
Conflict victims have accused the govt and opposition parties of neglecting recommendations of the apex court and international bodies KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 Conflict victims have accused the government of neglecting them, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic had compounded their suffering. “D Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 The government has been providing subsidies on renewable energy for the last 50 years to make clean energy accessible to people living in rural area. However, a model study conducted by a non-government organisation in five districts in Bagmati Province and Province 5 showe Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 Chief district officers of the three districts in Kathmandu valley may recommend that the government ease the lockdown, resulting from prohibitory orders in place, from Thursday. They have been holding virtual meetings to dwell on the issue. The final decision to ease th Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 1 Three police personnel, including an inspector, have been suspended until an investigation in connection with the death of Bijay Ram in police custody is completed. Bijay Ram was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Niranjan Ram. Niranjan Ram was found mu Read More...