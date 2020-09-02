Ramji Rana

Share Now:











LAMJUNG: The prohibitory order has been extended for another seven days from Wednesday, in Lamjung district.

The seven-day prohibitory order extended by the District Administration Office will come into effect from 6:00 pm, on Wednesday.

Prior to this, the DAO had imposed a five-day shutdown from August 29, according to Chief District Officer (CDO) Krishna Prasad Sharma.

The meeting called by the Risk Management Centre decides to extend the prohibitory order for a week to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection which has rapidly been surging in the district, the CDO said.

The shops selling food items, fruits and vegetables, meat and fishes, milk and other dairy products will be allowed to open for three hours from 6:00 am to 9:00 am every day, he said.

A total of 18 news cases of coronavirus infection have been detected on Wednesday in the district. As of today, the Lamjung has witnessed 233 cases of the infection while 113 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook