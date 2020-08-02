Prohibitory order in Banke for three days from today

NEPALGUNJ: The District Administration Office, Banke has issued a prohibitory order in the district for three days starting from today after COVID-19 transmission was reported in the community level.
In the COVID-19 test conducted in the community level and the government offices in Nepalgunj, more than 30 persons were reported to have contracted COVID-19 in a single day.
The meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee thereby decided to bring into effect the prohibitory order. Banke CDO Ram Bahadur Kurubang shared that the move was aimed at preventing further spread of the deadly infection in the community level.
The local administration has urged one and all in the district to stay indoors and go outside only in emergency. Those found wandering unnecessarily would be brought to book, according to the District Administration Office, Banke.
The essential services and supplies such as health, security, electricity, telecommunications, food, medicine, petroleum products, fire brigade among others however operate without obstruction during the prohibitory order.
Furthermore, those vehicles having vehicle permit will only be allowed to ply on the roads in the district during this period.
Likewise, nasal and throat swabs of 423 people who came in contact with those infected 30 persons have been collected and put to test.
The local administration was working towards contact tracing to stem the spread of the flu-like infection in the community level.
Staffers at the Inland Revenue Office, Transportation Management Office and a sweet shop’s proprietor had tested positive for COVID-19 after which high alert has been maintained in the district, according to District Public Health, Banke’s COVID-19 focal person, Naresh Shrestha. Shrestha informed that two people succumbed to COVID-19 in the district while the number of infected ones stands at 437.
Currently there were 54 quarantined at COVID-19 special isolation hospital at Khajura and three other isolation centres in Nepalgunj.
