Prohibitory order in Kailali

DHANGADHI: Kailali District Administration Office issued a prohibitory order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

A meeting of District Security Committee chaired by Kailali CDO Yagyaraj Bohora decided to impose the order from 2:00 pm on Monday until further notice.

The DAO said anyone flouting the order would be booked. With the prohibitory order coming into effect, all the border points linking with India were sealed in Kailali. All shops, factories and industries were shut. CDO Bohora said the DAO had halted social gatherings and people’s movement.

“All the shops and businesses, except electricity, drinking water, petrol pumps and pharmacies will stay closed,” CDO Bohora said.

A version of this article appears in print on March 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

