Prohibitory order in Kaski abated but with conditions, odd-even regulation in effect till September 5

Bharat Koirala

Share Now:











POKHARA: The prohibitory order earlier decreed in Kaski district in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which was in effect till Friday, will not be prolonged. However, specific restrictions will still remain.

A meeting of the Crisis Management Committee, Kaski held under Chief District Officer Gyan Prasad Dhakal has decided to to end the prohibitory order while allowing the operation of certain activities with restrictions.

As per the decision, vehicular movement will be permitted on an odd and even basis on alternate days until September 5, from 6 am to 8 pm. However, local passenger vehicles is still restricted to operate.

Government and corporate offices, financial institutions, industries and construction works can resume services after adopting all the prescribed precautionary measures.

Academic institutions, training centers, cinema halls, gymnasiums, saloons, among others, will remain shut. Gathering and over crowding of any kind has been strictly prohibited.

Earlier, the District Administration Office on the recommendation of the Pokhara Metropolitan City had issued a prohibitory order until August 19 which was further extended by a week.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook