Prohibitory order to be imposed for indefinite period in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

Share Now:











BARA: Owing to the steady rise in number of coronavirus infection in Bara, the District Administration Office (DAO) has decided to extend prohibitory order for indefinite period.

Keeping in mind the risk of transmission in general public, District COVID-19 Coordination Committee meeting held Sunday decided to impose shutdown in the district effective from 5:00 am on Monday until the further notice.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Rudra Prasad Pandit informed that the decision was issued as per the Local Administration Act, 1971, and Infectious Disease Act, 1964.

During the period, pharmacies will be allowed to operate for twenty-four hours while other essential shops including food, gas, oil, milk dairy, vegetable have to shut shop before 8:00 am.

The administration has also urged the public not to step out of houses unless in emergency cases and remain in isolation in house failing which they would have to face stern action for defying orders.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook