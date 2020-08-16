Prohibitory order to continue for nine more days in Hetauda

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: District Security Committee (DSC), Makawanpur has decided to continue the prohibitory order in Hetauda Sub Metropolitan City. The same regulation will apply to areas falling 500 metres distance around both sides of East-West Highway in its neighbouring Manahari Rural Municipality.

Chief District Officer of Makawanpur Deepal Raj Nepal. who is also the Coordinator of the DSC, shared that the order was issued on the recommendation of District Covid-19 Crisis Management Center. The current arrangement will remain in effect till August 25.

The committee has allocated specific time for the residents of the sub-metropolis to buy groceries, which is from 5 am till 8 am. Earlier, locals were given four hours’ time till 9 am in the morning, which has now been shortened by an hour.

The committee had issued the previous order on August 10, the time for which ends today.

