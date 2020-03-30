District Administration Office Rautahat today imposed a prohibitory order across the district until further notice.

A meeting of Rautahat District Security Committee chaired by Chief District Officer Basudev Adhikari held today took the decision to impose prohibitory diktat for indefinite period after locals started violating the government lockdown.

Rautahat DAO said that it had imposed the order to implement the government lockdown effectively from this morning until further notice. The DAO has warned it will book people who breach the prohibitory order.

The government-imposed lockdown and prohibitory order clamped by the DAO bans gathering, movement of people except essential services such as medicines and food for daily consumption.

CDO Ghimire said the district security committee had to take stern step after local people started thronging the vegetable markets and crowded other places unnecessarily.

CDO Ghimire said that people’s movement, gathering, vehicular movement, and non-essential shops and market places were closed until further notice.

“We will seize the vehicles and arrest people if they violate the prohibitory order and punish them,” said CDO Ghimire.