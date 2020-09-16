Prohibitory orders lifted in Saptari

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 15

The 52-day long prohibitory orders were lifted today in Saptari.

The authorities had clamped prohibitory orders in the district on August 23.

A meeting of the District Security Committee held last evening decided to lift the prohibitory order recommending certain safety measures in view of the recommendations of the district-level COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre.

According to Saptari District Administration Office Information Officer Ananda Thakur, shops, banks and financial institutions, government offices, local levels, factories and industries will be allowed to resume with safety measures and public health criteria recommended by the government.

Similarly, while private vehicles have been allowed to operate inside the district, city rickshaws are allowed to operate with only two passengers.

Educational institutions, salons, gymnasiums, fairs, festivals, weekly bazaars, meetings and other gatherings, however, won’t be allowed to resume. Likewise, people below 10 and over 60 years and chronic patients have also been suggested to stay inside home.

