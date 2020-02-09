Promoting Ayurveda at district level in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Local District Ayurveda Health Centre has been providing Ayurveda treatment services in rural areas of Bajura district.

The centre is now providing Ayurveda treatment in nearby areas, said Diksha Bhandari, Chief of District Ayurveda Health Center, Bajura.

Due to a manpower shortage, management is running health camps on Saturdays to make the services even better. On other days, people are treated at the District Ayurveda Health Center, said information officer Sital Saud.

More people are visiting the centre than usual in Bajura, lately. Dhan Luwar, a 61-year-old from Gaumul rural municipality – 3, who received Ayurvedic treatment for the first time in the village, said he was not in a position to go to Martadi. Nor there was anyone to help him commute. “It’s very convenient for me to treat my asthma after a clinic set-up in the village.” So far, more than 160 residents of Gaumul Rural Municipality – 3 alone have taken Ayurveda services. Bhandari said that conducting the camp at the local level has been a win-win.

Bhandari further said various health conditions for non-communicable diseases such as asthma, acidity, high blood pressure, diabetes, shortness of breath, obesity, among others are being treated at the centre.

With an aim to provide clinical information regarding noncommunicable diseases, management at local levels want to take further steps to inform people about Ayurvedic treatment and its benefits. Chair of Gaumul Rural Municipality- 3 Hari Bahadur Rokaya said the locals were delighted to receive Ayurveda treatment services and which was fruitful and effective in the district, last year.

Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane has also requested the District Ayurveda Health Center to provide continuous service to the people at their doorsteps.

(Translated by Madhavi Marasini)

