Nepal | November 04, 2020

Properties worth Rs 2.5m gutted in scrap store blaze in Siraha

Published: November 04, 2020
Aashish BK
SIRAHA: Properties worth Rs 2.5 million were gutted after a scrap store was engulfed in flames in Lahan Municipality-3 of Siraha district, on Tuesday night.

Firefighters dousing fire at a scrap store at Kushwaha Chok in Lahan Municipality-3, Siraha district, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Photo: Aashish BK/THT

It has been learnt that the scrap store at Kushwaha Chok by the East-West Highway caught fire from burning wastes from the adjoining liquor shop. Locals said that the liquor shop owner had set the wastes on fire before closing the shop. The fire, however, spread to the scrap store, a witness said.

Fire-fighters and fire-engines from Lahan, Gol Bazaar and Shambhunath Municipality in Saptari district, with the help of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and locals contained the blaze in two hours, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sharat Thapa Chhetri at Lahan-based Area Police Office (APO).

It is said that materials worth more than Rs 6.5 million had been kept in the store owned by Ram Narayan Mahato and Sabeer Miyan. However, police said properties worth Rs 2.5 million turned into cinders.

Meanwhile, investigation into the incident is underway, DSP Thapa Chhetri said.

