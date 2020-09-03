Properties worth Rs 6 million gutted in Humla blaze

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

HUMLA: Properties worth Rs 6 million have been gutted in a blaze that broke out at Rodikot of Sarkeghad Rural Municipality-7 in Humla district.

The fire that broke out on Wednesday evening completely destroyed six houses and partially damaged nine other houses in Thulogaun area, Chairman of Sarkeghad Rural Municipality-7 Krishna Prasad Jaisi said.

The fire was brought under control at 2:30 am today with the help of security personnel and local people.

Likewise, the District Natural Disaster Rescue Committee has submitted details of the losses incurred in the fire to the federal and provincial governments. Chief District Officer (CDO) of Humla, Chiranjivi Giri, said that the detail of the losses collected from the site was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Likewise, Internal Affairs and Law Minister of Karnali Province Government Naresh Bhandari promised immediate relief to the victims adding that they would be provided with foodstuffs for at least three months.

