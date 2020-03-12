Protest against demolition of squatters’ huts

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, March 11

Political parties in Jhapa have protested the forceful eviction of squatters from the encroached land belonging to Armed Police Force in Kamal Rural Municipality.

Except for the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), six political parties including Nepal Congress put out a statement today, describing the Armed Police Force’s operation to evict squatters forcefully in Kamal Rural Municipality as an ‘act against humanity’ and seeking a guarantee of the squatters’ right to settlement.

“We resort to agitation if such acts committed by the government and the security agency concerned don’t stop.”

The joint statement was signed by NC Kamal Rural Municipality President Khagendra Bhandari, Rastriya Prajatantra Party district Chairperson Bishnu Poudel, Socialist Party’s district Chair Prem Rai, Rastriya Janamukti Party district Chairperson Man Bahadur Magar, Federal Limbuwan party district Chairperson Surya Yokpangden and Maoist Revolutionary district Chairperson Bhupendra Lawoti.

Armed Police Force on Friday had used dozer to demolish over 100 houses and huts at Chanju, Tukre and Naya Basti. The people are said to be living in the open now.

Over 240 households residing in the places had been agitating seeking land ownership for the land they have been occupying for years.

They had also sent their demand to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Around 80 bigha land belonging to Armed Police Force in the rural municipality is being used by squatters for the past 15 years.

