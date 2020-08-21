‘Provide proper treatment to ailing pregnant woman’

Rupandehi, August 20
A pregnant woman referred to another health facility after she tested positive for COVID-19 has drawn the attention of rights defenders here.
The woman had tested positive for the virus in the provincial government hospital. However, she was refused surgery.
Rights defenders drew the attention of Minister of Social Development Sudarshan Baral to the problems the expecting woman had to face. They asked why the pregnant woman was not provided proper treatment and surgery. Action must be taken against those involved in such irresponsibility, the right defenders told the minister.
The woman was denied treatment because she was infected. This is deplorable, said Chair of Kadam Nepal, Indira Acharya, while submitting a memorandum to the minister.
She said although the government had set up isolation, quarantine facilities at different places, it was not sensitive towards women in need. It is appalling to not have any safe health facility for pregnant and lactating women.
Receiving the memorandum, Minister Baral said the pregnant woman had to be referred to another health facility because of the complicated situation. Now, she will get treatment at Bhim Hospital of Bhairahawa, he added.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
