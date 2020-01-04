Province 1 begins campaign to find safe shelters for street children

Santosh Kafle

SUNSARI: The government campaign, which was first launched in Kathmandu aiming to find safe shelters for street children and other people living outdoors, has also begun in Province 1.

With the joint effort of the federal government, provincial government and local government, the campaign has relocated 31 people including 15 children, living around Bhanu Chok in Dharan Submetropolitan City, to Itahari-based non-government organisation Voice of Children, on Friday evening.

A team including the Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens Parvat Gurung, Minister for Social Development in Province 1 Jeevan Ghimire, Children Search Coordination Centre, Kathmandu, representative from National Child Right Council, Mayor of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City Tilak Rai, and Deputy Mayor Manju Bhandari provided their support in the campaign.

Secretary at the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Chandra Ghimire said that government is enforcing this campaign to safeguard the fundamental rights of those deprived of them.

The Constitution of Nepal-2072 BS (2015 AD) — by enlisting Article 36 which defines the right to food, Article 37 which defines the right to residence and Article 43 which defines the right to social security — makes the state liable to establish an environment where those in need are not only given the rights but where such rights can be sustained.

