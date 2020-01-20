CM Rai inducts four new state ministers

Himalayan News Service

Biratnagar, January 19

Province 1 government today expanded its Cabinet inducting four new state ministers into the Council of Ministers.

Two years after formation of the provincial government, Province 1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai inducted Ram Bahadur Magar as state minister of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative, Amirbabu Gurung as state minister of Physical Infrastructure, Jashmaya Gajmer as state minister of Social Development and Bijay Kumar Biswas as state minister of Industry, Tourism and Environment.

CM Rai had recommended the names of four members of the Provincial Assembly to the Province Governor Somnath Adhikari. Governor Adhikari administered oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed state ministers today.

Province 1 Cabinet has five ministers, including the chief minister. Hikmat Karki serves as internal affairs Minister, Indra Bahadur Aangbo as financial affairs and planning minister. Jivan Ghimire and Jagadish Kushiyat are social development and industry, tourism and environment ministers in the Cabinet.

Province 1 government has not been able to finalise its name and headquarters even after several efforts.

A version of this article appears in print on January 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

