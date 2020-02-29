Chief minister lauds Nepali Army

Himalayan News Service

Bhojpur, February 28

Province 1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai today said Nepali Army had played a crucial role to protect national sovereignty.

Speaking at a tree plantation programme held around Rauta Pokhari in Udayapur, CM Rai appreciated Nepali Army for its contribution to the nation.

“Nepali Army has played a significant role in taking the country on the path of development and prosperity,” he said.

Noting that country had gained political stability after years of political movements and agitations, Rai said NA had helped the government achieve its national goals.

CM Rai said the country had to go for federalism as problems of the far flung districts could not be addressed from Singha Durbar alone. “Local levels are providing services to the people at their doorsteps. Now people do not have to visit the capital for minor works,” he added.

At the programme, Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa said Nepali Army was doing its duty with honesty and dedication.

COAS Thapa said the NA would join hands with the people for the prosperity of the nation. “We are also equally focused on environment protection and for this we started tree plantation drive in many places.”

A version of this article appears in print on February 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook