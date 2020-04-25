Province 1 chief minister, team visit Bhojpur with health supplies

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Chief Minister of Province 1 Sherdhan Rai, along with other ministers, visited Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality of Bhojpur with all necessary medical supplies to test for coronavirus.

After a 26-year-old youth from the rural municipality was found to be infected with coronavirus, CM Rai inquired about the recent situation in the area and also the work done by local bodies to further prevent spread of the disease.

Provincial Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Hikmat Kumar Karki and Minister for Social Development Jeevan Ghimire accompanied CM Rai in a Nepal Army helicopter carrying Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), infrared thermometers and other necessary medical supplies which was later handed over to rural municipality chairperson Prem Kumar Rai.

CM Rai urged people’s representatives, health workers and security personnel, among others in the rural municipality to fight against the coronavirus with confidence, assuring them that the province government is with them and asked everyone not to panic at the time of this crisis.

Law Minister Karki briefed the security officials on peace and security while Minister Ghimire said that province government would provide necessary resources, health equipment and human resources for Rapid Diagnostic Tests in Hatuwagadhi and other areas nearby.

The team of ministers, later, went to Bhulke of Triyuga Municipality- 3 in Udayapur district from Hatuwagadhi in the same helicopter, informed Rai.

