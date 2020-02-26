Province 1 govt coordinating with local levels: Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai

Himalayan News Service

Bhojpur, February 25

Province 1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai today said the process of development works would be forwarded in coordination with all local levels.

Inaugurating Temkemayum Mundum Tourism Cultural festival at Temkemayum Rural Municipality today, Chief Minister Rai said the province government would coordinate with the local levels concerned for carrying out development activities in the province. He urged all to help in every kind of development works at the local levels.

CM Rai said economic condition of the locals would strengthen with development activities. “No obstruction will take place in development activities in any locality.” He said it was necessary to make people’s representatives aware as they might have erred unknowingly.

Chairman Dhurba Raj Rai of Temkemayum Rural Municipality said the festival would run for two days. He added various cultural programmes with national artistes would be held on the last day tomorrow.

Around 10,000 tourists are expected to enter the rural municipality in Visit Nepal 2020.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

