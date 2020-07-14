Province 1 Police Bill passed

BIRATNAGAR, JULY 13
Province 1 Assembly today unanimously passed the Bill Designed to Provide for Provincial Police, 2020.
Minister of Internal Affairs and Law Hikmat Kumar Karki had presented a proposal in the Assembly seeking endorsement of the bill.
On the occasion, Minister Karki said the bill has made provision for the special court to be formed under the leadership of the District Attorney to settle any case against any erring police personnel in the district itself.
Stating that police personnels’ salary could not be increased by double in the present situation, he said arrangements have been made for increasing the score in the internal evaluation of police personnel working in hazardous and challenging sectors.
Earlier, legislators Umita BK, Buddhi Kumar Rajbhandari, Laxuman Tiwari, Bimal Karki and Shiva Narayan Gangain had withdrawn their respective proposals for amending the bill, stating that the minister had partly accepted the topics for amendment.
Likewise, the Provincial Assembly today unanimously passed the Bill Designed to Manage the Province’s Forest.
Minister of Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment, Jagadish Prasad Kusiyat had presented a proposal related to this in the Provincial Assembly meeting.
