Province 5 CM recommends compensation to families of Rolpa blast victims

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

RUPANDEHI: Province 5 Chief Minister Shankar Pokhrel has pledged to recommend compensation to the victims’ families to the Federal Government.

Expressing grief over the death of four children in an explosion that took place in Rolpa on Thursday evening, CM Pokhrel extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Bijay Khatri, 5, Bimala Khatri, 11, Gaurav Nepali, 13, and Nokhiram Dangi, 13 lost their lives in a tragic incident while returning to their homes after grazing goats in the Gairigaun Forest at Tribeni Rural Municipality-7.

”The incident is the subsequent phenomena of the armed conflict”, the Chief Minister said, urging all not to touch or get too close to any suspicious object and inform the police about it.

Province 5 Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Kul Prasad KC, reached the incident site to meet with the bereaved families and take stock of the incident.

