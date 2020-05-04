Province 5 in high alert after sudden rise in coronavirus infections

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

RUPANDEHI: High alert measures have been placed in Province 5 following the confirmation of new coronavirus cases in the past few days.

Spokesperson of Provincial Police Office, Nawaraj Pokharel, said that meeting of the security committees of all districts in the province decided to increase security and alertness at transit points with India. The border points with India have been completely sealed off following the confirmation of infections.

Likewise, an all-party meeting decided to close ward 1 of Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City following the confirmation of 16 cases on Sunday, said ward chair Pramod Rijal.

Mayor of Nepalgunj Sub-metropolis Dhawal Shamsher Rana and ward chair of Nepalgunj-9 Bishnu Bahadur Lama asked locals to take precautions and stay home during this tough time.

